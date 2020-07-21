With few exceptions, masks will now be required for all students — regardless of age — when students return to public schools next month in Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood.
Previously, the district said it would not mandate masks for children under 10, which is similar to the state order for children in public places.
The Killeen Independent School District announced new changes to its coronavirus protection policy on Monday.
“All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings, outside of any Executive Order mandate, when social distancing cannot be maintained. The District’s face covering requirement will have some exclusions, as some may need an accommodation. However, the district’s face covering requirement will stay in place if Governor Greg Abbott’s order is lifted or until otherwise announced,” KISD announced in a news release. “Students and staff will be allowed to wear their own face covering, provided they are not a distraction and within the dress code. The district is developing a plan to distribute the personal protection equipment received by TEA to campuses.”
The district did not specify what those “exclusions” might be.
Additionally, the district will evaluate and create strategic transitions for students to include entry and exit plans, as well as outline routines for transition periods to reduce congestion in hallways and communal areas.
“Classroom teachers will have the ability to establish “teacher zones” around their desks/workspaces to allow for a safe distance to be maintained between students and educators during the school day,” according to the release. “The teacher zones will be easily identified by students and included in our Traditional In-person training for staff and students.”
Students and employees will be encouraged to regularly wash or sanitize their hands and receive proper hand washing training. All district employees will receive specific COVID-19 training designed to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
Killeen ISD parents will continue to have the option for their child to begin the school year in-person or through a virtual learning platform, designed and delivered by KISD educators.
“Killeen ISD continues to evaluate and implement each of these protocols and practices because the District takes the health and safety of all our students, staff, and their families very seriously,” the release said.
