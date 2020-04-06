Starting today, Killeen ISD is adjusting its Grab & Go pick up times and Elementary printed packet procedures.
Families will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at KISD's designated locations.
This new pickup time is designed to minimize exposure by allowing families to grab both breakfast and lunch in one trip, KISD officials said in their announcement last week.
The Nolanville Boys & Girls Club location will continue to provide Lunch-Only during its normal time between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
KISD is planning to provide meals on Good Friday, April 10.
Meals are provided to all children ages 0-18 regardless of enrollment or economic status, according to the district.
For the safety of staff and the community, KISD last week all elementary campuses stopped pickup of lesson packets. The district will mail packets on Mondays to families that have been receiving them, said KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Also, families will no longer return completed packets. Instead, families will keep all packets at home until students return to school.
Additional information is available at the district's website: www.killeenisd.org/COVID19
New Pick-Up Time 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Grab & Go Pick-Up Locations
- Cedar Valley Elementary
- Hay Branch Elementary
- Harker Heights Elementary
- Manor Middle
- Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary
- Peebles Elementary
- Pershing Park Elementary
- Rancier Middle
- Reeces Creek Elementary
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School (*Meals will be available at the Concession Stand.)
- West Ward Elementary
- Willow Springs Elementary
- Note: Nolanville Boys & Girls Club: LUNCH ONLY: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.