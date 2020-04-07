A Killeen police officer has contracted COVID-19, the chief announced Tuesday, during a city news conference on Facebook.
Police Chief Charles Kimble said due to the confirmed case, a total of 15 officers are now under mandated quarantine.
“As a precaution and to protect others from the department; those who were in close contact with the detective are under mandated quarantine,” Kimble said.
He added that the department received the news on Monday.
The department has 258 sworn officer positions in its budget, according to Killeen city budget documents. Kimble said the department spokeswoman would provide the exact number of vacancies. Kimble’s announcement was made during the virtual press conference held inside Killeen City Hall on Tuesday afternoon with Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and City Manager Kent Cagle.
The officer is a 13-year veteran with the force, according to Kimble. The officer’s gender or age was not revealed due to “protection of their privacy,” Cagle said adding the officer’s case was community spread.
Kimble said the department is working with the city’s human resources department and the Bell County Public Health District on “contacting and tracing the city further for future quarantines.”
Kimble also advised that patrol has been changed with officers doing a “digital roll call system and limiting calls for service.”
“We asked that if you (the public) have a call for service that doesn’t necessarily require a police officer, call us on our non-emergency number (254-501-8800),” Kimble said. “But if you do have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.”
“We are taking extraordinary caution. At the end of the day, the safety of our city is paramount and the safety of our department,” Kimble said.
Segarra added the department is “dealing with two different things.”
“They still have to go out there and continue to fight crime but also they’re the ones that are on the front lines to make sure everybody complies,” Segarra said. “As the chief says work with us and stay at home ... I see light at the end of this tunnel.”
The latest numbers of Bell County COVID-19 cases shows Killeen has the most — totaling 26.
That brings the local county count to 71, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.