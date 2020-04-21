A third employee with the Killeen Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The city is following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control for handling the confirmed cases and therefore will not release the number of quarantined employees, their work status, etc., according to the release.
Employees with the department are not required but are strongly encouraged to wear masks when in face-to-face contact with another individual, KPD Cmdr. Ronnie Supac told the Herald last week.
The Bell County Public Health District reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the region’s confirmed tally to 131 with 72 recoveries.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 135 confirmed cases in Bell County, that figure can include testing done with Fort Hood soldiers living on post — individuals the Bell County Public Health District is omitting from their data.
Bell County’s coronavirus-related deaths remained at three Tuesday, while the recorded 72 recoveries marked a six-person increase since Monday’s update.
Coryell County is reporting nine new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday and all nine of the cases are TDCJ inmates. The new cases bring Coryell County to a total of 84 cases with 47 of them being TDCJ inmates, and 37 community cases, according to Bob Harrell, the counties emergency management coordinator.
In Coryell, four prison units in Gatesville have been temporarily locked down for at least 14 days because of a positive test to an employee or an offender.
The Crain, Hughes, Murray and Woodman units have been locked down, according to a Monday Facebook post from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Lampasas County is still reporting two confirmed cases, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Bell County cases detailed
Killeen accounts for the most cases in Bell County with 57. Cases include two males and a female younger than 20; three men and three women in their 20s; four men and six women in their 30s; six men and seven women in their 40s; five women and eight men in their 50s; six men and a woman in their 60s; and two men and three women in their 70s.
Harker Heights now has 12 cases. Cases include a man in his 20s; a man and a woman in their 30s; two women and a man in their 40s; three men and a woman in their 50s; a woman in her 60s; and a man in his 70s.
Temple has 20 fewer cases with 37. Cases include a male younger than 20; a man and three women in their 20s; five men and three women in their 30s; three men and two women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; five men and a woman in their 60s; three men and two women in their 70s; and a man and woman in their 80s.
Belton has 15 confirmed cases. Cases include a female younger than 20; two men in their 20s; two men in their 30s; two women in their 40s; two men and a woman in their 50s; and three men and two women in their 60s.
Infections listed as Bell County cases are at 10 known cases. These cases cover the county’s unincorporated regions and small towns.
Men account for 56 percent of Bell County cases, while women make up 44 percent.
State, area cases
The state reported on Tuesday there are now 20,196 known cases in Texas — an increase of 738 since Monday. The 4 percent rise in documented cases comes as Harris County continues to report the most known cases with 4,977. Dallas County accounts for the second-most cases but trails Harris County by more than 2,000 cases.
Data reports 205,399 tests have been conducted in Texas with 1,419 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals.
Milam County, with 12 cases, has reported its first coronavirus-related death, Milam County Judge Steve Young said. The individual, below the age of 50, died at a Temple hospital while another infected individual is still hospitalized, he said.
Falls County, with one case, reported no new cases. Burnet County had four new confirmed cases — four new infections since Monday’s count.
