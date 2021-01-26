The lobby of Lampasas City Hall is closed until Monday, city officials said in a news release Tuesday.
“In order to provide continuity of service and to keep our employees safe, the lobby of City Hall will be temporarily closed,” the release said.
The city’s secretary, Becky Sims, said the lobby closure is due to positive coronavirus cases among city employees.
“We had two cases here in City Hall,” Sims said. “We’re going to separate everybody and close it up for a few days and make sure we come back fully staffed and ready to work on Monday.”
Sims said the closure is an effort to minimize exposure and minimize the amount of people in City Hall.
While the lobby is closed, all services will be available at the drive-thru window.
The employees who have tested positive have already been following quarantine protocols for about a week and are due back to the office soon.
