Lampasas County is now reporting a total of 2,198 total COVID-19 cases, six more than there most recent update.
Of the total cases, seven are currently active, 1 is currently hospitalized and there are 31 total deaths.
In the Coryell County update from Thursday, there were 5,316 total cases, with 112 active, 5,149 recovered and 55 total deaths.
