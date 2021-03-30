Lampasas County officials reported a total of exactly 2,100 cases.
Of the total cases, six are active, and two people are hospitalized.
The county's reporting of coronavirus-related deaths has been sporadic for around two weeks.
The last known death count from the virus in the county is 30, last reported in an update on Saturday.
In Coryell County, there are 5,036 total cases, 84 of which are active. Fifty-three county residents have died from the virus.
Copperas Cove officials reported a total of 2,702 cases in the city, an increase of five from last week.
One additional city resident died since last week, bringing the total to 30 deaths.
There are a total of 71 cases active in the city, 25 fewer than last week.
