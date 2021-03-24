Anyone following the coronavirus updates in Lampasas County may have noticed a grim statistic that has not been on the updates in just over a week: Deaths.
Lampasas County Judge Randy Hoyer confirmed Wednesday that the county still had 30 coronavirus-related deaths, which has been the case since March 13. The last update with the deaths reported was March 16.
Hoyer said he was unsure of why the number has come off the report.
In previous updates, the county had reported the total number of cases, the number of active cases, the number of hospitalizations and deaths.
Now, instead of reporting deaths, the county is reporting the number of vaccinations. The report can be viewed at https://www.lampasas.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=50.
Dr. Georgia Hay, the county’s local health authority, could not immediately be reached for comment.
As of the last update on Monday, the county had a total of 2,091 cases, six of which were active, with one hospitalization. A total of 1,573 county residents have been fully vaccinated, and 3,042 have had at least one dose.
The Texas Department of State Health Services currently has the death total at 32. Counties and the state have not been reporting the same numbers for quite some time.
For comparison purposes, the DSHS currently has the county’s total case count at 1,763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.