Lampasas has become the most recent Central Texas county to issue a shelter-at-home order, with County Judge Randall Hoyer noting the increasing severity of the ongoing new coronavirus crisis.
While Lampasas County still has no reported cases of COVID-19, Hoyer issued an order for residents to shelter in their homes in order to help protect the county. Currently, the order is scheduled to go into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and last until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.
"With Bell, Coryell, Burnet and Llano counties all with confirmed cases, we can predict it is just a matter of time before we have a confirmed case," Hoyer said in news release accompanying the order. "We need to step up the precautions currently in place."
In addition to residents being ordered to shelter at home (aside from participating in essential activities such as grocery shopping or working at an essential business) all businesses aside from those deemed essential are ordered to cease all activity for the duration of the order.
The city of Lampasas issued a shelter-at-home order last week.
County residents are also reminded to practice safe social distancing guidelines and to not gather in groups of 10 or more.
For the full order, go to: http://www.co.lampasas.tx.us/upload/page/6665/docs/Shelter%20in%20Place%20Order%2003-31-2020a.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.