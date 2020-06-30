Lampasas County officials signed a resolution on Tuesday on behalf of their municipalities to “strongly encourage” the public to wear face coverings when inside a business.
It also includes wearing a mask at commercial entities “or other locations that involve close proximity with others.”
The resolution was signed by Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, Lometa Mayor Carlos Garcia and Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey.
Hoyer told the Herald that it is important for the public to know the resolution “is not a mandate but to strongly encourage county residents to wear masks” to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.