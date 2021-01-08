Lampasas County is nearing 1,100 total cases.
As of Thursday, there were 1,073 total cases, 92 of which were active and six who were hospitalized. Fifteen county residents have died from the virus.
Coryell County did not update its number Friday and is still reporting 2,195 total cases of COVID-19 on its website.
Of those cases, 432 are active, 1,742 have recovered and 21 residents have died.
