Lampasas County is now reporting 1,308 total COVID-19 cases.
Of the total cases, 117 are active, there are eight hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
In Coryell County there was not an update on Friday.
Thursday's case count was 2,564 coronavirus cases reported with 483 active cases, 2,057 recovered and 24 deaths.
