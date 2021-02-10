Lampasas County officials released the newest coronavirus case numbers provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday.
According to the update, 27 total cases were added to the count.
In Lampasas County, there are 1,937 total coronavirus cases. There are 115 active, and 24 people had died.
The last update for Coryell County occurred on Monday.
In Monday's update, Coryell County reported 4,845 total cases, 879 of which were active.
Of the total cases, the virus has claimed the lives of 47 county residents, while 3,919 have recovered.
