Lampasas County is now reporting 1,404 total COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening.
Of the total cases, 119 are active, there are seven hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
In Coryell County, there was not an update on Tuesday.
Thursday's case count, when the county last updated, was 2,564 coronavirus cases reported with 483 active cases, 2,057 recovered and 24 deaths.
