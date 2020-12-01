Lampasas is now reporting 584 cases as of Monday, according to the Facebook page of Misti Talbert, the mayor of Lampasas.
Out of the cases in Lampasas County, 46 are active, 526 people have recovered, four are hospitalized and there are still 12 coronavirus-related deaths.
Coryell reported 1,309 cases of the coronavirus on its website Monday.
Of the reported cases, 390 were active, 904 people have recovered and there are 15 deaths.
