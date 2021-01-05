Lampasas County now has more than 1,000 total cases as of Monday afternoon, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
As of Monday, there were a total of 1,033 cases, 85 of which were active and four who had been hospitalized.
The county reported 15 virus-related deaths.
Coryell County is now reporting a total of 2,164. Of the cases, there were 557 active.
There have also been 21 deaths. A total of 1,586 have recovered.
