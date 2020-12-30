In what Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert said will be her last coronavirus update until Jan. 4, Lampasas County is reporting a total of more than 900 cases.
Talbert said Dr. Georgia Hay, the county's local health authority, is out of the office until Monday, and the latest numbers are from Dec. 26.
In Talbert's Facebook post, she said the county had a total of 931 cases, 69 of which were active.
Seven county residents are hospitalized and 847 have recovered, according to the Dec. 26 update.
Fifteen residents had died.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer is also out of the office this week.
In Coryell County, the latest update shows more than 1,700 cases. The website has not been updated since Dec. 16, but County Judge Roger Miller provided an update on Dec. 22.
In that update, the county reported having a total of 1,741 cases, 398 of which were active.
The county has had 19 residents die from coronavirus-related complications, and 1,324 have recovered, as of the last update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.