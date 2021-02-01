There are now a total of 1,507 COVID-19 cases in Lampasas County, 88 more than its most recent report last week.
In the 1,507 cases, 158 are active, eight are hospitalized and there have been 18 deaths.
In Coryell County, the most recent update was on Thursday.
In that update there were a total of 2,695 cases, 397 of which are active, and 24 deaths.
A total of 2,292 county residents have recovered from the virus.
It was reported on Friday that around 2,500 COVID-19 cases would have been added to the total Coryell County case count Monday. However, there was no update on the website by 6 p.m. Monday.
