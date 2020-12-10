Lampasas County reported 13 new coronavirus cases Wednesday evening. Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted the updated numbers to her official Facebook page.
The county is now reporting 723 total cases of the virus, 93 of which are active and six are hospitalized. A total of 616 have recovered. The county has reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths.
Coryell County did not provide a new update to its website Thursday. As of Wednesday, the county has had 1,471 total cases of COVID-19.
Of the total, there were 356 active, 1,099 recovered and 16 deaths.
Lampasas got its most recent update at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and they had a total of 710 cases, with 83 active, six currently in the hospital and 14 deaths, according to the county judges office.
