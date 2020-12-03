Lampasas County reported 15 additional cases of the coronavirus, as of Wednesday evening.
According to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer, the county had a total of 599 cases of the coronavirus, 61 of which were active.
Of the county residents actively ill with the virus, four are hospitalized. A total of 522 have recovered. Twelve deaths have happened within the county.
Coryell County did not provide an update Thursday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had a total of 1,347 cases.
Of the total, there were 411 active cases, and 921 have recovered. A total of 15 county residents have died from the virus, the county has reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.