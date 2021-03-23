Lampasas County officials reported a total of 2,091 cases, two more than the last update.
Of the total cases, six are active, and one is hospitalized.
The county has not reported the number of deaths for several days.
The last known death count from the virus in the county is 30.
In Coryell County, there are 5,021 total cases, 194 of which are active. Fifty-three county residents have died from the virus.
Copperas Cove officials reported a total of 2,697 cases in the city, an increase of 14 from the March 15 update. There are a total of 96 cases active in the city, and 29 residents have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.