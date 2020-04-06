Lampasas County has its second confirmed case of COVID19, according to county officials on Monday.
"The individual is a female in her 50s who resides at the same household as the first confirmed case," said County Judge Randall J. Hoyer. "She is not hospitalized and is at her residence in self-quarantine."
Hoyer said he received his information at noon Monday from Dr. Georgia Hay with the Lampasas County Health Authority.
"Health authorities are reporting that the next two weeks could show a significant increase in cases of COVID19 throughout the United States, including Texas. As citizens and residents of Lampasas County, it is imperative that we adhere to the Shelter In Place Order, continue social/physical distancing, and wash your hands frequently. Please follow these and all recommendations from the CDC," Hoyer said.
Thank you Judge Hoyer for reminding people to comply with the "shelter at home" order.
For those too stupid to understand, that means don't be riding your unlicensed dirt bike up and down public roads simply because you're bored or otherwise wander aimlessly around the county. Some people take this seriously and will contact proper authorities when they observe violations!
