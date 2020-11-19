In Lampasas County, there are now 507 total cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening, according to Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert.
Of the 507 cases, 58 are active, 437 have recovered, three are currently in the hospital and there have been 12 deaths.
Coryell County has not updated its numbers since Monday.
On Monday, the county had 1,017 total cases, with 223 active, 781 recovered and 13 total deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.