Lampasas County reported a total of 2,124 coronavirus cases Thursday morning. Data is from Wednesday afternoon.
The total represents an increase of eight cases from the county's last update on Thursday.
Of the total, 18 are active. One person is hospitalized, and since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 30 have died.
Coryell County has not updated its numbers since Monday. In its last update, it reported a total of 5,036 cases and 53 deaths. Of the total cases, 84 were active.
