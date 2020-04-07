Lampasas city and county have extended their disaster declarations, and Gatesville issued a stay-at-home order for the first time Tuesday.
Gatesville Mayor Gary M. Chumley issued a stay-at-home order for the city Tuesday. It lasts until April 14, unless extended by the Gatesville City Council.
As of Tuesday, there were 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Coryell County, most of them in Copperas Cove.
The stay at home order can be viewed at this link, https://www.ci.gatesville.tx.us/.
The Lampasas City Council voted unanimously Monday to extend the city’s disaster declaration through April 30, according to a release from the city.
“The City Declaration defines essential businesses, services, and activities, and encourages residents to stay home and stay safe,” the release said.
The county on Tuesday week extended that order to April 30, according to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Residents of both jurisdictions are under a stay-at-home order.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert said the city will suspend late fees and notification fees for utility bills. She also said the city will not cut off utilities throughout the duration of the declaration.
“We understand some customers have been impacted greatly by these events, and we want to keep options open to change our fee structure in the future if conditions do not improve,” Talbert said in the release.
Hancock Park Golf Course in Lampasas is now closed, but religious services that take place remotely or from the house of worship’s parking lot are allowed to continue.
Lampasas City Manager Finley deGraffenried urged residents to maintain social distancing, limit social gatherings to 10 people or less and stay home as much as possible.
Lampasas County remained at two confirmed cases as of Tuesday.
Hoyer announced the second case around noon Monday. He said the second resident is a woman in her 50s and resides with the person who was the first confirmed case in the county.
Both are quarantined at their residence, Hoyer said.
All of Bell County remains under a shelter-at-home order. Copperas Cove and Coryell County, with the exception of Gatesville, are not under an official stay-at-home order.
Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz issued a statement late Monday night.
Diaz stated that while the city ordinance does not use the terms “shelter at place,” or “stay at home,” it is similar to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
The ordinance, 2020-22, says, “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
Violations of the city ordinance are punishable with a fine of up to $2,000 and would be considered a Class C misdemeanor, Diaz said in the statement.
Diaz said there is a broad list of services deemed essential in the Department of Homeland Security’s guidance of an essential workforce.
“As such, you will continue to see many citizens moving throughout the community providing or accessing essential services, or engaging in essential daily activities,” she said in the statement.
Residents with further questions are encouraged to go to http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid-19/ or call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 254-542-8920.
Herald staff writer Hunter King contributed to this report.
