The Lampasas Fire Department has temporarily suspended the need to purchase a burn permit to burn small brush or leaf piles while the city has a shelter-at-home order in place, according to a news release from the Lampasas Fire Department on Tuesday.
The permits normally cost $15 each, but the fee is being waived.
For more information call the fire department at 512-556-3446.
