Lampasas Independent School District recently took part in a pilot program from the state of Texas to allow students and teachers within school districts to get tested for COVID-19 and receive rapid results the same day of the test.
LISD teachers and students have been able to get tested for free at a local clinic in Lampasas, according to Chane Rascoe, the superintendent for LISD.
“The biggest benefit of all is that it’s free to our staff and students, it gets positive results to our health department quicker and it allows us to contact trace easier,” Rascoe said.
Rascoe added that prior to the rapid testing, it would take around 15 to 17 days before the area’s health department was notified of a positive test.
An Austin American Statesman article said the tests will be done with nasal swabs and the free tests will be available for teachers and students participating in in-person learning.
The article also said that students need their parents or guardians permission to get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.