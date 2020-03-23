The City of Lampasas announced today that the municipal election scheduled for May 2 has been postponed.
Gov. Greg Abboott last week issued a proclamation authorizing governmental entities with May election dates to postpone those elections until the Nov. 3 General Election date.
The governor’s action was taken in response to the effort to contain the coronavirus through minimizing public contact and limiting the size of public gatherings.
Both the Harker Heights and Killeen city councils will consider taking such action at their respective meetings Tuesday.
Early voting in the May 2 election begins April 20.
