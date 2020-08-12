In Coryell County, 430 total coronavirus cases have been reported, up seven from Tuesday. Of those, 275 are active, 151 have recovered, and four people have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County is reporting one new active COVID-19 case since Tuesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon the county reported a total of 215 cases, 40 of which are active, up from 214 and 39 from yesterday. Five total deaths have been reported, the most recent taking place over the weekend.
A total of 170 people have recovered in the county.
