LAMPASAS — Lifelong Lampasas area resident Elzie L. Jones says the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected his life dramatically, but he knows he is one of the lucky ones.
“To be quite truthful, it really hasn’t changed all that much for us,” said Jones, 76, a retired commercial painter and Vietnam War veteran who served with the U.S. Marines Corps from 1961-66. “About the only thing is, we just haven’t been going into town so much.
“I’ve probably managed a little better than my wife. She got pretty much bored — cabin fever — because she likes to go out and do a little shopping now and then. Not that often, but when you can’t go out when you want to, it’s another story.
“We hunkered down pretty well, and just when we really needed some little something that we didn’t previously have, we went to the stores. We had actually gone about five or six months before all this happened and purchased about eight- or nine-hundred dollars’ worth of food stuffs at Costco. And I kill three deer a year every year that we have in steaks and sausage and hamburger. So the meat problem wasn’t much of a problem at all.
“Here lately when pork began to get so high, we bought quite a bit — our favorite is pork chops and bacon — before the prices went up. It’s affected all the food prices, but overall, it hasn’t really bothered us too much.”
Jones, who has three children and five great-grandchildren all living in Dallas and San Antonio, comes from a family that has been in the Lampasas area since the 1800s, when his great-grandfather came here from Tennessee.
He says he is both concerned and troubled by things he has watched happening across the country since the pandemic began, including business shutdowns and people losing their livelihood.
“I think a lot of it’s a big farce,” Jones said. “The disease isn’t, but what happened to the country because of it is really unparalleled. It’s ridiculous, really, what has happened, in my opinion.
“It was so unknown that I think the media just jumped on the band(wagon) and it became a real fearful item. The American people … none of us want to get sick. We were fearful of dying, and at first, I don’t think anybody really knew what to do.
“I think (President) Trump got the best help he could get, but I think he was ill-advised in a few things. I think Dr. Fauci, or whatever his names is, I think he’s a … I’m no fan of that man. They’re beginning to find out more and more and more about him, and it’s a big bag of worms up there that has put America in the shape that it is in.”
Jones says he does not buy into any number of conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic, but he does think there are ulterior motives involved in the aftermath.
“I’m sure there’s a bunch of (false) conspiracies, but there’s also a lot of truth in the political side of the conspiracies. Like all the reported deaths for one thing. How many people have you heard of who died of a heart attack here lately? Or died from opioids?
“They’re just now kind of beginning to put pressure on some of these states that have said all these deaths are from the coronavirus. It’s just not right.
“It’s a shame what has happened, really. We’re in sad shape. I don’t know how the recovery is going to be. People are getting tired of it, and it’s beginning to show. Everybody’s just tired of all this shutdown. People are saying, ‘We’ve got to go to work; we’ve got to feed our families.’
“The power of people protesting is immense. I think that’s what people need to do — peacefully. Most people are followers. There’s very few real leaders. So, as soon as a few followers say, ‘Look, this is enough,’ that is what it’s going to take.
“I think a lot of this is a big test to see how far they can keep us under their thumb without revolt. I really believe that. But we’re Americans, and we can only be pushed so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.