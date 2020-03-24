Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert issued a shelter-in-place order for the city on Monday night.
The order came on the same day that Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a countywide order two counties over. Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra also issued a similar order for his city.
The order for Lampasas includes a list of essential businesses that are encouraged to stay open as long as proper social distancing is practiced.
Essential businesses encouraged to stay open in Lampasas include healthcare facilities, grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, retail stores, gas stations, banks and restaurants that provide carry-out or delivery services. Day cares can also stay open, but have limitations.
For a full list of essential businesses go to https://bit.ly/2QHuLuR.
The order dictates that residents shelter in their residence. If in outdoor spaces, social distancing requirements of six feet apart from each other must be kept.
Residents may leave their house for essential activities, governmental functions or to operate essential businesses. Residents who are homeless are exempt but are encouraged to find shelter, and “entities” are encouraged to make shelter available, the order said.
