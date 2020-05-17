With many school districts across the county closed for the remainder of the year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, school administrations have had to decide on new ways to hold graduation ceremonies for the 2020 graduating class. The Lampasas Independent School District has decided to still hold a physical graduation this year, but with many new rules and regulations in place to make sure the graduates, their families and the school faculty stay safe.
Perhaps the biggest change to graduation this year is that, instead of seeing all the graduates walk across stage in one roughly two-hour block, the Lampasas graduation will be held over four days, from Tuesday to Friday this week.
“We are having a drive by celebration at the high school,” Lampasas High School lead counselor Penny Wilson said. “Approximately 60 students per night (20 an hour) are allowed two vehicles to arrive at the high school and park in front of the stage as their senior is recognized and walks across the stage.”
The stage will be set up in front of the main doors of the high school, and each senior was notified of their appointment time and date for their part of the ceremony. No one aside from the graduating senior will be allowed outside of the vehicles, and district nurses and staff will be on site to take temperatures and answer any questions.
Seniors are asked to arrive wearing their cap and gown, and to ride in the first of their two vehicles. The guests will be allowed to applaud and honk their horns as the senior crosses the stage.
“There is also a virtual ceremony that will be uploaded on the high school and district website on Friday night,” Wilson said.
The ceremony will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. each of the four nights at the Lampasas High School.
