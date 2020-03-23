The Lampasas City Council is live-streaming its meetings, beginning tonight, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the city announced today in a news release.
In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s request last week, the council will continue to meet to conduct business and the public is encouraged to participate in council meetings by video access rather than attending the meeting in person, the release said.
Residents will be able to access the live streaming via Youtube, the city website, and it will be shared on the city’s Facebook page.
According to the release, residents are encouraged during the meeting to interactively communicate with council and staff by sending a message via city Facebook or by calling 512-564-1383 with any questions or concerns they may have.
Dave Miller
(0) comments
