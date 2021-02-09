Total coronavirus case numbers in Coryell and Lampasas counties are up by 306 and 154 from their last updates, respectively.
Both counties have received a large increase, with Region 7 of the Texas Department of State Health Services having a backlog of cases.
In Monday's update, Coryell County reported 4,845 total cases, 879 of which were active.
Of the total cases, the virus has claimed the lives of 47 county residents, while 3,919 have recovered.
In Lampasas County, there were 1,910 total coronavirus cases in Sunday's update. There were 146 active, and 24 people had died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.