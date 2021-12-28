As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there were over 40 cars in the parking lot of old Nolan Middle School as residents were trying to receive either their first or second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or get tested.
For the last eight weeks, the former Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Drive in Killeen, hosted two-day vaccine and testing clinics for any person 5 years and older, including booster shots for approved individuals.
If readers are interested in getting either a vaccine or a test, the Nolan Middle vax site will be open until 8 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.