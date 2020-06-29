The City of Copperas Cove latest coronavirus cases are those of a younger demographic.
Gary Young, the city’s emergency management coordinator, reported four new cases through a news release Monday morning totaling to 59. Of the total, 34 cases are active, 23 have recovered and two deaths related to the new coronavirus.
Out of the four new cases, one is male between the age of 10 to 19, a female age 20 to 29 and three males aged between 20 to 29.
“Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home unless engaged in essential activities defined by the city and/or county disaster declarations,” Young said in the release. “Continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to minimum essential needs of your household.”
