FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood leadership held its second virtual Facebook live town hall on Tuesday to address the most recent changes on post due to the coronavirus.
As of Friday, soldiers and their families have been asked to shelter-at-home when possible, limit travel to less than 40 miles from post and forego having visitors at their residence, both on and off post.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash spoke on the latest updates about COVID-19 risk mitigation measures. Primarily, the leaders took questions and tried their best to answer them during an open forum online question-and-answer period.
“Our soldiers, while in midst of worldwide pandemic, are equipped to serve anywhere in the world while still taking care of families,” Efflandt said. “While we can’t answer all your questions, we will answer any we can and will follow up with you online if we can.”
The one question the general and command sergeant major could not answer, however, was the number of COVID-19 cases identified by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The Department of Defense issued guidance on Monday to no longer give out numbers by location or major command in order to keep adversaries from identifying possible vulnerabilities, Efflandt said. DoD-wide numbers of troops, civilian employees and families will still be given out as a whole, however, and individual services may also give out their total numbers.
Soldiers currently returning from overseas deployments will immediately be put into a 14-day self-quarantine, either at their barracks or home, Nash said. Until further guidance is given, there will be no welcome home ceremonies conducted for redeploying troops.
All dining facilities on post are now take-out only.
For a full list of service closures and restrictions, visit the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/forthood. Video of the live Facebook feed is also now available on the page to view the full town hall meeting.
Fort Hood leadership will continue to hold Facebook live town hall meetings weekly until operations can return to normal, Efflandt said.
Read more about the virtual town hall in the Wednesday online Fort Hood Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.