Law enforcement agencies in the Killeen-Harker Heights area differ in their rules regarding officers’ use of personal protective equipment, or PPE, but all are taking steps toward officer safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PPE is required for at least two agencies; for others, wearing masks or gloves is strongly suggested but is at the discretion of the officer.
The Killeen Police Department, which has had two employees test positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, also limits face-to-face contact and access within its headquarters and city jail.
“Employees are not required to wear masks but are strongly encouraged to when around the public,” said KPD Commander Ronnie Supak in an email on Friday. “The department had a small number of non-surgical masks that were provided to officers. We changed the policy to allow the wearing of self-made or self-obtained masks while on duty.”
Supak said the department has enough cleaning materials and gloves, but has been in need of N95/KN95 masks for officers.
The N95 mask filters out 95% of all airborne particles, including ones too tiny to be blocked by regular masks, according to the Associated Press.
“We had enough on hand to issue officers only one N95 mask each” as of mid-March, Supak said. “We recently received another shipment of KN95 masks the end of last week.”
The city’s Emergency Operations Center has been in charge of ordering and obtaining PPE for first responders, he said.
“We, as many police departments across the country, are struggling with obtaining N95/KN95 masks for use,” Supak said.
Harker Heights Police Department officers and civilian support staff are required to wear PPE when dealing face-to-face with the public after the police chief issued a department-wide policy on April 7.
“The personal protective equipment consists of wearing masks, nitrile gloves as needed and disinfecting work space and police vehicles every day,” said Lawrence Stewart, HHPD administrative manager, in an email. “Prior to the April 7 policy, Chief Phil Gadd directed the purchasing of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, Lysol spray and Clorox wipes, just to name a few.”
Down the road in Copperas Cove, the police department has a similar policy.
“Our officers are required to wear masks when they are interacting with the public,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer, in an email on Friday. “Gloves are optional and are being used by officers on some calls for service.”
The policy went into effect on April 11.
Miller said hand sanitizer is located in various locations around Cove police headquarters.
“We’ve implemented several sanitation methods because of the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “Our patrol units, uniforms, and duty gear all are sanitized at the end of each shift.”
Miller said the department had a small supply of masks before acquiring more supplies since the pandemic began, including some through residents’ donations and help from Central Texas businesses.
“Flanigan’s Texas Distillery & Winery out of Bertram donated a case of hand sanitizer to us last week, which has been helpful,” he said.
Sheriff’s deputies have access to masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and a few protective gowns to use as needed, and also practicing social distancing when possible.
“We’ve been adding to our PPE supplies both through emergency management distribution and generous donations from local citizens and businesses,” said Maj. T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, in an email on Thursday.
Patrol units already had been carrying rubber gloves and hand sanitizer, Cruz said, even before the word coronavirus hit the headlines.
“A few of the units had some protective masks but we were able to get each unit a small supply to use within the first few days after the disaster proclamation was declared,” he said. “We got disposable gowns about 2 weeks ago.”
All law enforcement agencies in Bell County are urging folks to call 911 only for emergencies and to call non-emergency numbers when reports can be taken over the phone.
“Some of our calls for service that have traditionally handled face-to-face now will be handled over the phone,” Miller said.
HHPD recently added an online method to report non-emergency crimes using a link on the department’s website.
“We want to encourage residents to use the online form for non-emergency related calls because it helps ensure that we help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Stewart said.
Police are practicing social distancing, too, like everyone.
“I would ask the residents to understand that officers may keep a further distance while speaking, ask individuals to step out of an enclosed area to speak, or not shake hands,” Supak said. “We thank the public for understanding and assisting us in our efforts to keep everyone safe.”
