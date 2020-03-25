Officials have postponed the upcoming annual Lemonade Day Weekend and canceled remaining in-person events related to the youth entrepreneurial event held the first weekend in May, according to a news release from Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area.
The decision is related to growing concerns regarding the coronavirus.
“While we will miss seeing the faces of our participants at events, we are shifting gears to engage with families virtually in our Lemons to Lemonade campaign,” said Amanda Sequeira, Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area City Director. “We will provide weekly resources, videos, activities and fun challenges to prepare entrepreneurs for their future business. Together as a community, we look forward to brighter days of sunshine and lemonade.”
During this time, families are encouraged to start their Lemonade Day journey online through the digital world of “Lemonopolis,” according to the release. Registration is free and available at forthood.lemonadeday.org.
