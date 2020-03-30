With cloudy skies and cool temperatures on Monday afternoon, Killeen resident Meiko Thomas, 28, made her way to the O-Mart store with her two children.
The grocery store’s parking lot at 714 S. Fort Hood St., was partially filled with cars when she arrived.
“We ran low on some soup so that is what we are getting,” Thomas said.
Thomas is one of many shoppers who are still making their weekly or daily trips to grocery stores in the Killeen area in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While H-E-B and Walmart have made a lot of headlines about store hours and other adjustments in the wake of the coronavirus, they are not the only grocery stores in Killeen to see some of those changes.
Grocers are having employees don mask, sanitize carts, continually stocking items, providing protective shields seen at cash registers and adjusting store hours. Some are even temporarily closing departments within the store.
For O-Mart, its new hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Its coffee shop hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The O-Mart food court which provides take-out Asian cuisine is also available from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
The store’s photo department, barbershop and Von’s Chicken are temporarily closed until further notice, according to signs at the storefront.
Other Killeen grocery stores like Aldi, with two locations at 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and 2500 E. North Central Expressway, have adjusted shopper hours for senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns. Those hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Its updated regular hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Below are other area grocery store hours and locations:
- Delicias Meat Market, 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen: Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- H-E-B: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walmart and Neighborhood Market: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; senior-only shopping happens every Tuesday from 6 to 7 a.m.
- Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Last week, Sam’s Club introduced senior shopping hours at all of its clubs. It’s from 7 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, for senior members and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. The pharmacy and optical center will be open during this time, according to a release by the company. Those not wishing to enter the store during the same time frame can place their orders online from a designated parking location, and an associate will deliver the products to the member’s vehicle, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.