As clinics, businesses and services begin to reopen, one of the common requirements for staff and visitors is a mask.
But where do you find a mask?
The Herald is compiling a list of area mask vendors and will publish it in print and online.
If you sell masks locally, please submit your business name, address and phone number. If you don’t have a location for your mask sales, provide your phone or electronic contact information that you would like published. Email your information to news@kdhnews.com and put MASK SELLER in the subject field.
Why should we wear masks?
The coronavirus spreads easily among people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s how it’s spread:
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
- These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
How else can I protect myself?
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. You can take steps to slow the spread, the CDC said.
- Maintain good social distance (about 6 feet). This is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
More information
As a reminder, the Killeen Daily Herald will continue to make our ongoing coronavirus coverage free to readers as a public service. Go to https://kdhnews.com/news/coronavirus/ for local, national and international articles.
