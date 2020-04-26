Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of Fort Hood soldiers would gather in formations on post on weekdays, ready to participate in a daily activity — physical training.
As soon as the loudspeakers across post would blast the bugle call of reveille at 6:30 a.m., many would converge upon Battalion Avenue, one of Fort Hood’s thoroughfares where many unit areas are located.
During PT hours from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Battalion Avenue is always blocked off at T.J. Mills Boulevard, Clear Creek Road and Martin Drive.
All along Battalion Avenue, and at other areas of post, thousands of soldiers dotted the landscape doing pushups and sit-ups, going on runs, doing CrossFit, doing pull-ups or navigating one of multiple obstacle courses.
Sgt. Manuel Luque Rivas, a tanker in 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, said in a phone interview Friday that Battalion Avenue was usually full of soldiers running.
“There was always someone there doing something,” he said.
Luque Rivas said a common activity is running from road guard barrier to road guard barrier, which he said is referred to as “coast to coast.”
Coronavirus concerns and social distancing changed that.
Now, one would likely have to go to a soldier’s living quarters to see a soldier working out.
Fort Hood leadership updated its physical training guidance on March 27 when Fort Hood and III Corps Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt issued a shelter-in-place order.
The order said soldiers are allowed to do individual or “buddy team” physical fitness outdoors or inside their place of residence. The order prohibited soldiers from gathering in groups for physical fitness and also prohibited soldiers from going into any gym.
Although Battalion Avenue is still blocked off now during PT hours, Luque Rivas said it is nearly empty.
“There’s only a few people that go for runs,” he said Friday.
Luque Rivas said PT in his unit was being done more virtually.
“We established a Facetime call with our troops … where we will actually communicate with each other, and we will have our regimen that is put out by our (commanding officer), or by our master fitness (non-commissioned officer),” Luque Rivas said in a phone interview Wednesday.
He said most of the soldiers in his unit try to stay in shape by doing exercises they can do in their rooms.
“Once a week, we try to do runs, but, obviously, we try to schedule them so that not everybody is out at the same time,” Luque Rivas said.
The runs are individualized, but leaders do keep track of the miles that the soldiers run.
Staff Sgt. Andrew Mendez, an infantry soldier with 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, said soldiers in his unit have also tried to adapt to the restrictions.
“A few of us will get together and ruck,” he said, about walking while carrying gear, in a phone interview Tuesday.
Similar to those in Luque Rivas’ unit, Mendez said he and other leaders in his unit are tracking what their soldiers are doing.
“We still have PT logs,” he said.
Mendez said it benefits soldiers to be honest about the PT they are doing.
“At the end of this, we still have to come back and still take PT tests,” he said. “We’re still going to be tested.”
Daily Life at Work
Physical training is not the only difference the soldiers have noticed about their day-to-day life on the job.
Spc. Lia Ramos, a cook with 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, at the Operation Iraqi Freedom Dining Facility, said she and her fellow cooks are required to wear masks while working. Ramos said that is different than before the coronavirus.
Ramos said she sees the benefit of wearing masks.
“It gets pretty hot, so it’s pretty uncomfortable, but it’s something that you have to do in order to keep yourself safe,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Ramos said she will accept the discomfort for peace of mind.
“I’d rather wear it and be hot than expose myself further,” she said.
Sgt. Eric Rucker, an infantry squad leader in 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, said the he sees how restricting the Fort Hood policies are.
“When it comes to training ... we’re so used to our soldiers being right there,” Rucker said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We’re able to show them everything right there, we’re able to teach them, show them, walk them through it.”
He said that as an infantry soldier, there are certain things they need to do that require interaction with the soldiers.
“It kind of takes away from the whole practical exercise portion of it all.”
Mendez said not always being in close proximity has forced him to be more creative as a leader. He is in charge of the sniper section in his unit.
“I found an app called Kahoot!, and I’m able to still push out the information to my guys,” he said. “I’m able to create quizzes and stuff like that.”
Mendez said Kahoot! allows him to receive immediate feedback from his soldiers.
Luque Rivas described what life as a tanker was like prior to the coronavirus.
“Most of the time, you would actually be training on the tank, and we’d be learning on the tank on our job, so it would be more hands-on,” he said.
Now, as a squad leader, he and the other leaders have kept the soldiers engaged more academically.
“We schedule classes and tests for our soldiers so they can keep up with their studies,” he said.
The unit is getting new tanks, so Luque Rivas said much of the soldiers’ time is spent reading the new technical manuals to familiarize themselves with their new equipment.
Soldiers are also required to check in with platoon leadership daily via Zoom or Facetime, Luque Rivas said.
Travel Restrictions/Curfew
All four soldiers have been affected, in various ways, by the travel restrictions imposed by the shelter-in-place order.
The Fort Hood order from Efflandt states that soldiers “may not travel outside a 40-mile radius” from the base.
The farthest soldiers can travel are to cities/towns such as Georgetown, Burnet, Lometa, Evant, Crawford, Rogers and Granger — and everything in between.
Waco and Austin are both outside the radius, as are Colorado Bend State Park and Inks Lake State Park. The only state park soldiers can travel to is Mother Neff.
For Mendez, Rucker and Ramos, it has meant they can’t see their families.
“I’m from San Antonio, so it’s definitely tough not being able to go out and enjoy the things that you’re used to enjoying, that we’re used to enjoying,” Mendez said.
Mendez said he has adapted by doing Skype and Facetime chats with his family.
Rucker said he can’t see his wife unless she comes and visits him.
“My wife is actually in Missouri,” he said. “She’s in a nursing program, so she stays in Missouri with her mom.”
Rucker said he can’t really take leave, because he has nowhere to go.
“I would say not being able to be around people, that’s taking its toll,” he said.
Ramos, who recently came back from a deployment to South Korea, said that although the travel restrictions were not in place when she returned, she chose to change her plans and not visit family in Florida while she was on leave.
Now, she is unable to go to Florida, due to the travel restrictions.
Luque Rivas had a different outlook on the travel restrictions. He said by allowing even a little travel off post, it provides a little solace for soldiers to drive around and see something, even if they stay in their vehicles.
He said the hardest thing for him is the visitor restrictions and curfew.
“I’m a very social person,” Luque Rivas said. “I like talking, I like going out, I like fishing, I like hiking, I like camping, and with this corona(virus), it makes it a lot more difficult.”
