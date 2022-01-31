Free federally-funded N95 face masks are now available in Central Texas, but some stores are running out quickly.
As the coronavirus omicron variant continued to spread nationwide, on Jan. 19 the Biden administration announced it would distribute 400 million N95 masks for free beginning Jan. 24.
Through Biden’s federal program, individuals may pick up three free N95 masks from participating pharmacies and community health centers.
In Central Texas, the face masks will be available at no cost at Walgreens, CVS, H-E-B, or Walmart pharmacy locations - although not all stores have received their shipments as of Monday.
The CDC recommends Americans wear a fitted protective mask, such as an N95, versus a one-ply cloth mask to fully protect themselves from coronavirus variants. To view the CDC’s updated mask guidance visit https://bit.ly/3regR5Y.
H-E-B
Four H-E-B grocery stores - in Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove - received their shipment of free masks from the CDC on Friday. As of Monday morning, all but one H-E-B store in the area has already sold out of the free masks.
One H-E-B pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, still had a supply of masks to hand out, a pharmacist confirmed to the Herald Monday.
Walmart, Sam’s Club
Walmart Director of Communications Lauren Willis said mask shipments are expected to arrive in stores by mid-February.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked to meet the needs of our communities and help keep them safe and healthy by setting-up COVID testing sites, administering tens of millions of vaccines and boosters, and dispensing authorized COVID-19 oral antiviral medications,” Willis said in a statement to the Herald Friday. “We are proud to continue to serve our customers, members and associates now through N95 mask distribution as part of the US Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.”
In coming weeks Willis said Walmart stores across the nation will have free N95 masks to offer.
“We anticipate masks will be available by the second week of February at the front of more than 5,100 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the country for individuals to pick-up three masks per person as determined by the federal government to help keep themselves and others healthy, while supplies last.
CVS
Free masks will be available at 9,800 CVS pharmacy locations nationwide, but when exactly they will be available is largely unknown, according to CVS representatives.
“Inventory has begun arriving at these locations and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available,” a CVS news release said Friday. “Customers can request masks at the front of the store checkout, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability.”
An automated message from CVS pharmacy, 2502 Trimmier Road, said free masks are not available at that particular location as of Monday.
Walgreens
Out of the five companies offering free N95 masks between Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, Walgreens is the only one which features a running list of which stores nationwide have received mask shipments. As of Monday, according to the list, Texas cities including Houston, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, and Round Rock have received their mask shipments. But as of Monday, Walgreens stores in Killeen, Harker Heights or Copperas Cove were not on that list.
According to a statement from the company, Walgreens expects to receive their mask shipments by mid-February.
To view a list of Walgreens locations offering free masks, visit http://walgreens.com/N95StoreList.
