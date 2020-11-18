A Killeen man trying to enroll a family member into a Killeen middle school says he was taken aback by the apparent lack of COVID-19 protocols being practiced at the school.
Kevin Cruz-Miyasaki and his grandmother went to Manor Middle School to register his niece for school on Nov. 9, and while he was filling out paperwork, he asked a guidance counselor at the school how the campus was handling COVID-19.
He said the counselor responded with “COVID-19 is irrelevant to us on campus” along with a deep sigh and an eye roll.
Her response “left me speechless & mind blown,” Miyasaki said in an email to the Herald.
Miyasaki also said that he saw two parents pulling their kids out of school because COVID-19 protocols are not being followed when he was there to register. He also said one of the students that was being pulled from school said some students were not wearing masks, they were not social distancing and teachers were not enforcing distancing or proper mask wearing.
KISD did not respond to questions from the Herald prior to deadline Wednesday.
Miyasaki said his niece will now be learning virtually because protocols were not being taken seriously. He said his family takes the protocols seriously because his grandmother would be at-risk from the virus if she were to get infected.
On Tuesday, Superintendent John Craft, sent a letter to KISD parents addressing COVID-19 in the district.
“As a district we remain flexible and ready to adapt to the situations pertaining to our local community. At this time, Killeen ISD does not intend to close any campuses or move solely to remote learning. In the event one of our campuses reaches a 2% total population COVID-19 positive threshold, we will consult with the county health experts in determining next steps,” the letter said. “Our district administration team will continue to closely monitor this dynamic situation and make decisions with the health and safety of our students, staff, and community at the forefront.”
Craft’s message to parents came after an open letter was published in the Herald Sunday by the Killeen Educators Association criticizing the district for its continued response to COVID-19.
The letter also criticized members of the board of trustees for not wearing face masks at meetings in accordance with the district’s policy that masks must be worn on district property.
On Tuesday, only board members Corbett Lawler and Minerva Trujillo did not wear masks during some of the board’s meeting.
In total, the district has now had 382 total cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday: 178 students and 204 staff.
At Manor, there were no active cases on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.