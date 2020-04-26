According to numerous media reports, more than 3.7 million total firearm background checks were conducted through the FBI’s system in March.
This is the highest number on record in more than 20 years.
The FBI data also indicates that over 2 million guns were purchased in March nationwide, which equals an 80% increase compared to last year.
According to Jack Greenwell, general manager of The Gun Range in Killeen, the trend is also visible locally with a significant spike in gun sales to first-time owners.
“We have seen a large number of new firearm sales and we are seeing a larger than normal number of firearms coming in that are easy to spot as ‘new in box’,” he said.
Although the exact reasons behind the influx are debatable, the figures highlight how the coronavirus pandemic has created a surge in demand for gun ownership.
“During any disastrous time, we have seen the best and worst of humanity,” Greenwell said. “We have seen people raise to occasion and become better than they were, and we have seen people fall to the worst they may ever be.”
While some people tend to hoard on groceries and toilet paper, other panic-buyers turn to guns.
“During a time that fear seems to be the most contagious, people seek the comfort that comes with the confidence of being able to defend themselves,” Greenwell said.
This idea is backed up by the fact that mainly defensive firearms have been purchased at his shop.
“The most popular among these are semi-auto handguns and rifles,” he said. “When those are unavailable people have been buying defensive style shotguns as well.”
But in order to defend oneself, especially first-time gun owners first have to learn the proper use of their new firearm.
“The most important thing for gun owners to learn is gun safety,” Greenwell said. “We have two videos on our YouTube channel speaking directly to safety.”
The Gun Range also continues to offer classes with additional precautions to ensure the safety of customers and staff.
While costumers don’t have to get qualified to own or purchase a firearm in Texas, a background check is always conducted.
“Anyone purchasing a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensed dealer must fill out a 4473 form,” Greenwell said. “This form gives the FFL dealer the information required to run a background check as well as giving us a place to record specifics of who purchased exactly what firearm.”
The 4473 form is available for download online from the ATF.
According to FBI data, nearly 1.2 million total gun background checks were conducted in the week starting March 16, breaking all previous records going back to 1998.
However, the number of background checks does not give a detailed number of actual guns sold. Americans can buy multiple guns from a licensed gun dealer with a single background check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.