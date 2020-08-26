While the Bell County Health District is working with the Killeen Independent School District to organize the start of face-to-face instruction in district schools next week, a group that represents Killeen teachers is saying the move to bring students to class earlier than expected is unwise.
The Killeen Educators Association has come out against the district’s plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, a week ahead of the planned first day of in-person learning that had been set for Sept. 8. School officials announced the date change Tuesday night during a Killeen school board meeting, citing concerns about the virtual learning platform that started Aug. 17 not reaching every student.
“We said it before. There is no data saying it is safe to return to in-person learning. Yet Killeen ISD is pushing full steam ahead to do just that, and that’s a major problem,” Rick Beaulé, the president of the KEA, said in a news release Wednesday. “The idea that we have to go back early because of a problem that the district created for itself is preposterous. We have multiple campuses that already have multiple cases of COVID, and the students haven’t even arrived yet.”
Superintendent John Craft said Tuesday, the chief reason for the change in plans is that the district has not reached — and cannot reach — around 4,000 to 7,000 of its 45,900 students with its virtual instructional platform, and according to the Texas Education Agency, a 100% virtual platform can be utilized for the first four weeks of school only if all students can be reached virtually.
Beaulé continued blaming the district for the issue.
The technology problem was known “months ago and nothing was done until late July. Even worse, now educators don’t have the technology in their classrooms to provide the same level of instruction they were before, because the district moved it out to students to fix the mistakes they already made by not acting promptly in the first place,” Beaulé said.
Jennifer Henager with the Bell County Health District said there could be an increase in the number of coronavirus cases related to the return of school.
“We anticipate seeing an increase in cases as a result of any gatherings and we have measures in place for schools to report to us and to get guidance from us in anticipation of that. KISD is also providing the public with a COVID dashboard for transparency,” Henager said.
Previously, the health district said that in-person learning should wait until at least Sept. 8.
“We stand by our original date recommendation. However, KISD parents will have the option to keep their students in the virtual learning program for the entire year. School districts are managed by TEA,” Henager said. “When schools resume is not up to the health district.”
The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard can be viewed at www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.