Local hospitals have been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to their employees for the last couple of weeks.
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights was still vaccinating its employees on Tuesday with the first 600 doses that it received last week, and around 200 of the vaccine doses have been used so far, according to Lucy Taylor, the spokeswoman for Seton Medical Center.
“We expect to receive additional vaccines once we have depleted this supply, if needed,” Taylor said.
AdventHealth Central Texas has received over 1,500 doses of the vaccine and they are working to finish vaccinating their staff.
“We are in the process of vaccinating our staff by following the tiered approach outlined by the CDC and state health authorities by starting with our clinical team members with the highest risk of exposure and continuing from there,” Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth, said Tuesday.
Questions sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center were not answered by deadline Tuesday.
Darnall has vaccinated some patients at the hospital and Seton and Scott & White have not.
“At this time, the state has yet to provide guidance on administering vaccines to the general public. Our understanding is that retail pharmacies will administer vaccines to the general public,” Taylor said.
Questions sent to the state health department on if the local hospitals will receive more doses of the vaccine this week were not answered by presstime.
