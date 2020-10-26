The Killeen clinic of the Bell County Health District has temporarily closed the majority of its services after the health district learned that a person who was in the clinic tested positive for COVID-19.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the health district, said the district found that several of the staff at the clinic were exposed and some patients may have been.
“Everyone who may have been exposed has been made aware and have been educated about isolation. This serves as an important reminder to people to please stay home if not feeling well, even if symptoms are minor,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The person that was positive for COVID-19 was in the clinic last week, according to Robison-Chadwell.
Normally, the clinic offers birth control supplies, pregnancy tests and proof of pregnancy, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, family planning and immunizations, according to the clinic website.
Robison-Chadwell said that as of right now only immunizations will be offered on Tuesdays at the clinic. All other services are not being offered at this time.
The clinic’s normal hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday with the clinic closed on Saturday and Sunday.
