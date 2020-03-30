Whether it is a routine-care visit or a long-awaited appointment with a specialist, medical visits usually have a high priority on people’s agenda.
But the coronavirus continues to affect every aspect of normal daily life including rescheduling and cancelling doctors appointments that are not immediately necessary.
“Any routine follow-up can wait or be postponed,” said Dr. Umad Ahmad, a cardiologist at Killeen hospital AdventHealth Central Texas.
He reassured patients that doctors are aware of the possible problems this might create and that they are working on the best possible solution for each individual.
“Primary care, specialty doctors and their clinics are well aware of the challenges caused by COVID-19 and many will do medication refills for established patients without requiring a follow up appointment at this time,” he said.
While some appointments are simply cancelled until further notice, other doctors are consulting with their patients via phone or video call.
“For established patients at the AdventHealth Family Medicine Rural Clinics in Copperas Cove and Lampasas and established patients of physicians with the AdventHealth Medical Group, virtual appointments are available,” said AdventHealth Central Texas spokesperson Erin Riley. “For patients needing to establish care, they can call their providers and see what options are available.”
However, for patients with chronic illnesses or underlying health conditions that require long-term screenings by medical experts, the decision whether or not an appointment can wait is not always easy to make.
“For those with chronic conditions, care is still available,” Riley said. “What type of care, meaning in-person, telemedicine, etc., is dependent on their condition and their provider.”
But despite all precaution and safety measures, Ahmad urged patients with pre-existing conditions or new health concerns and worsening symptoms to contact their physician immediately.
“If any new symptoms, which are out of the ordinary, develop, do not ignore them and call your primary care clinic,” he said.
Besides the uncertainty about doctors appointments, patients who are taking the fever and pain reducer ibuprofen for pre-existing conditions might be worried about possible negative effects on catching the coronavirus.
After French Health Minister Olivier Véran claimed on Twitter two weeks ago that anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen or cortisone could aggravate the infection, multiple media outlets continued to spread the rumor.
“There has been no study published to date to suggest NSAID’s like ibuprofen has any harmful effect on COVID-19 patients,” Ahmad said. “However, theory suggest that medications like ibuprofen can suppress some ability to fight the virus. With that in mind, if possible, Tylenol is a good substitute for pain and fever.”
Physicians aren’t the only ones to cancel or postpone appointments. As COVID-19 continues to spread, other health care groups including dentists, physical therapists and psychologists are discouraging routine care and restricting visits to emergency patients.
The American Dental Association announced a recommendation earlier this month that dentists nationwide should postpone elective procedures in response to the spread of COVID-19.
“The ADA is deeply concerned for the health and well-being of the public and the dental team,” said ADA President Chad Gehani in the statement. “Concentrating on emergency dental care will allow us to care for our emergency patients and alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments.”
Examples of urgent dental care treatments, that are still treated as minimally invasively as possible, include severe dental pain, abscess or localized bacterial infections as well as tooth fractures resulting in pain.
