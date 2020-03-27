Nursing homes and rehabilitation centers across in the Killeen-Copperas Cove area are striving to keep up with implementing new directives as they are passed down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments, according to Traye Cunningham, area director of marketing for Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab at 607 W Avenue B.
“This is new for everyone, so it’s kind of learn-as-we-go and implementing things as the CDC and health department send it out,” Cunningham said.
The CDC and the health department have updated the acceptable temperatures for employees as they arrive — they are screened at the door, Cunningham said. No visitors are allowed, he said.
Because of their age, and chronic health condition, nursing home residents are at an increased risk for negative outcomes if they contract the COVID-19, according to Lori Smetanka, the executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.
“It critical that infection control and emergency procedures be implemented to prevent the spread of the virus,” Semetanka said. “The State Health Departments and CDC have taken aggressive steps to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Local cases of the coronavirus include a woman, between the ages of 40 and 50, who is a resident of a Temple assisted care facility, and a 55-year-old Copperas Cove woman who works at a longterm healthcare facility in Belton, officials said.
Close communication with nursing homes is imperative to ensure that resident needs are being met and proper infection control practices are implemented consistently during this time of crisis, Semetanka said.
“Residents and families can work with nursing homes on a plan to provide frequent updates on facility conditions, and also to facilitate regular communication between residents and families,” Semetanka said. “If there are concerns about resident care or facility conditions, residents and families should contact their long-term care ombudsman program.”
For more information, visit: https://theconsumervoice.org/get_help.
“The most important thing is the residents and their safety,” Cunningham said. “Everybody understands 100%. We haven’t had any pushback at all from family or loved ones. Everybody’s doing really good.”
Most residents have their own cellphones to communicate with family, but those who don’t are able to use cordless phones provided by the home, Cunningham said.
The Herald tried to reach out to other nursing homes in the area, however, they did not return calls or refereed the Herald to their corporate offices, which did not respond to questions.
Sounds good in print, but I am concerned about those residents who contract the disease, and in their moments of need, are isolated from their loved ones. Any suggestions on how to compromise?
